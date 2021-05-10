Tuskys Staffer Confronts Cashier, Makes Away with Sh320,000 at Knifepoint

Struggling retailer, Tuskys, on Saturday night lost Sh320,000 after an employee reportedly confronted a cashier at the supermarket’s Karasha branch and disappeared with the money into thin air.

Reports indicate that the cashier had gone to the branch’s safe to collect the money at around 7pm when the colleague brandished a knife at her forcing her to surrender all her day’s collection.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the CCTV server at the supermarket had been destroyed and the incident was not captured by surveillance cameras.

Some of the staffers, who were on duty at the time of the robbery, have since been questioned.

Detectives are expected to grill more employees this week.

According to Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi no arrests have been made so far.

The supermarket chain has been experiencing dwindling fortunes for months and has been at loggerheads with suppliers, landlords, and staffers over unpaid dues.

The management has closed down most of its branches to stay afloat. Currently, Tuskys runs five branches from 64.

In November last year, senior employees reportedly made away with cash and inventory over unpaid salaries in the remaining branches.

Tuskys chief cashiers at Greenspan, Kenyatta Avenue, Matasia, T-Mall, Imara, Ongata Rongai and Eldoret reportedly resigned while taking with them cash from daily sales.

“I have just decided to reduce my unpaid salary and paid myself ninety thousand shillings. In case anyone has an issue, kindly deduct this from my salary,” said one of the cashiers in her resignation letter.

