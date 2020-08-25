Tuskys Signs Sh2 Billion Deal With Mauritius Fund

Tuskys has signed an agreement for a Sh2 billion capital injection with a Mauritius based fund, the Supermarket chain has revealed.

“This funding will help alleviate our current capital constraints impacted by Covid-19 and further reposition the business for increasing stakeholder’s value,” read a statement by Tuskys chairman Bernard Kahianyu.

Tuskys woes have seen suppliers pull out resulting in depletion of stocks and closure of some outlets. Last week, the supermarket chain had to offset rent arrears in Kisumu by Sh15 million out of the Sh26 million total. The Nakuru outlet was also advertised for an auction earlier this month in efforts to recover pending arrears.

Earlier this month, Tuskys disclosed that it had a suppliers’ debt of Sh6.2 billion and had reached an agreement that would see them pay 40 percent of the amount (Sh2.4 billion) over a period of two years.

Read: Tuskys Property To Be Auctioned Over Rent Arrears In Nakuru

The retailer made a Sh2.7 billion payment to its suppliers in June after the Competition Authority of Kenya(CAK) intervened and placed it under a watch list for defaulting on its suppliers.

In July, Tuskys revealed that it needed an immediate Sh2 billion capital injection to help them survive in the short term as it attempts to win back the confidence of its suppliers as it also deals with wrangles threatening a fallout among the shareholders.

The supermarket chain had said it was in talks with a consortium of a private equity fund and an international retailer in exchange for a majority stake of the retailer.

It is still not clear whether the Mauritius fund involve a share sale as part of its agreement.

Tuskys became the first Supermarket chain to go under the scrutiny of CAK’s buyer power department which was formed after Nakumatt holdings went down with Sh18.5 billion worth of suppliers’ debt.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu