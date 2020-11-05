Tuskys Employees Pay Themselves From Cash Register

Senior Tuskys employees have reportedly made away with cash and inventory from the branches in place of unpaid salaries, even as the retailer sinks deeper into cash flow problems.

Citizen Digital reports that Tuskys chief cashiers at Greenspan, Kenyatta Avenue, Matasia, T-Mall, Imara,, Ongata Rongai and Eldoret have resigned while taking with them cash from daily sales.

“I have just decided to reduce my unpaid salary and paid myself ninety thousand shillings. In case anyone has an issue, kindly deduct this from my salary,” said one of the cashiers in her resignation letter.

The retailer is facing mounting pressure from suppliers and creditors who are demanding their dues, with a case already in court seeking to wing up the retailer.

The retailer owes creditors at least Ksh6 billion, and is banking on a Ksh2 billion from a Mauritius-based investor to turn around things.

Read: Tuskys Supermarket Shuts Down Three More Branches

On Thursday, October 29, the retailer shut down three more branches including Tuskys Pioneer on Moi Avenue in Nairobi, Adams Arcade branch and its Kitengela store.

Tuskys Pioneer is the second branch in Nairobi’s CBD shut down by the retailer in less than one week, after the Ronald Ngala branch. The three make five the number of branches closed in one week, the fifth one being the Kakamega branch.

Other branches that have been closed by the retailer include Eldoret, Nairobi’s Tom Mboya branch, Kilifi, Kitale, K-Mall branch in Komarock and the Hakati branch in Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu