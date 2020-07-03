Tuskys Employees To Go For A 12-day Unpaid Leave Every Month

Tuskys Supermarket employees will now be forced to work for only 18 payable days every month, it has emerged.

In an email to employees, the retailer said that all employees under the Tusker Mattresses Ltd (TML) banner and Artemis will go for a monthly unpaid leave of 12 days while interns will go for a five-day leave every month.

“In one month you will therefore be working up to to a maximum of 18 per days including weekly offs. All pending annual leaves have been suspended until further notice.All ongoing annual leaves have been cancelled with the last date being today,” the email read in part.

Also, all TML employees will work for a maximum of 7.5 hours while Artemis employees and interns will work for nine hours a day.

Artemis is a company that provides outsourced labour for the retailer, that is now being probed for failing to pay suppliers.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) launched a probe into the supermarket’s bank accounts in April over Ksh1.2 billion owed to suppliers.

Read Also: Tuskys Supermarket Under Probe Over Ksh1.2 Billion Debt As Shelves Start To Run Empty

CAK has asked the management to furnish it with bank statements, audited accounts, list of suppliers, and their contracts.

On top of it, the watchdog has also asked the retailer to pay suppliers Ksh1.29 billion by July 16, warning that retailers who fail to pay suppliers risk a jail term.

“Any person who fails to comply with the order of the authority commits an offence. This matter remains under investigations and further orders will be issued as and when merited,” said CAK.

Read Also: Tuskys Supermarket Closes Down Some Branches Amid COVID-19 Crisis

However, the management of the Supermarket disputed the amount, saying that it owed suppliers a total of Ksh884.3 million.

CAK, in an independent investigation, found out that the retailer had failed to disclose another Ksh400.9 million owed to suppliers.

But as recently reported on this blog, mismanagement, theft and corruption are the biggest contributors to the downfall of Tuskys Supermarket.

The giant retailer, according to insiders, could follow the path witnessed in the downfall of Nakumatt, mainly due to mismanagement and family wrangles.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu