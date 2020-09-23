Tuskys’ Eldoret Branch To Be Auctioned Over Rent Arrears

Tuskys Komora in Eldoret is set to face auctioneers on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, over accumulated rent arrears.

Through a notice by Jomuki Auctioneers, the supermarket chain properties are set to be auctioned in a public auction.

“Under instructions received from our client, we shall sell the following by Public Auction: On Wednesday, October 2020 outside Tuskys Supermarket Wareng Premises in Eldoret town of Uasin Gishu County, starting from 11.30 am,” read the notice.

Some of the items on sale include GenPower Generator, 8 Wardrobes, 19 T.V Racks, 5 Ironing Boards, 11 Fridges, 2 Deep Freezers, Washing Machine, 8 Gas Cookers, 19 Flat Screen TVs, 10 Woofers with speakers, Power Speaker, 5 DVD Machines, 34 Iron Boxes, 20 Microwaves, 40 Machine Blenders, 12 Toaster Machines.

Others are 26 Electric Kettles, 3 pressure cook, 26 pressure burners, 12 water dispensers,79 Plastic chairs, 39 Table chairs, 40 Mattresses, 10 Children Bicycles, 4 Executive Beds,3 Dining set of 13 chairs, 10 Coffee Tables, Assorted shoes and Clothes, Assorted goods-in- trade and Bakery Machine set-up.

Last month, Tuskys branch in Nakuru also faced auction over pending rent arrears. Through an advert in one of the dailies, Legacy Auctioneering Services invited prospective bidders to buy electronic items, furniture and other household goods.

“In the matter of distress for rent, we have received instructions from our principals (the landlord), we shall sell by public auction items belonging to Tusker Mattresses Limited (Tuskys) on August 8 in the basement of Tuskys Nakuru-Riva Plaza, Kenyatta Avenue opposite Avenue Suits, Nakuru Town, ” the notice read.

The ailing supermarket chain has been facing hard times and is looking to sell a majority stake to raise capital and funds to pay suppliers.

Tuskys currently has 6,000 employees in its 58 branches in Kenya and seven in Uganda.

