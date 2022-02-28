in NEWS

Tuskys Director Stephen Mukuha Dies at a Nairobi Hospital

stephen mukuha tuskys
Tuskys Supermarket Director Stephen Mukuha in Court. [Courtesy]

Stephen Mukuha, one of the directors of Tuskys supermarket, a family-owned business, has died.

Mr Mukuha passed away on Sunday at Nairobi Hospital after being in a coma for nearly a month following brain tumor surgery.

At the time of his death, Mukuha was also battling cancer.

Read: Tuskys Staffer Confronts Cashier, Makes Away with Sh320,000 at Knifepoint

“He died yesterday evening at a Nairobi hospital where he has been in a coma for over a month. He had a brain tumor and cancer and the last two years have not been good to him in terms of health. He was aged 64 years and had three children,” a family member told the Nation.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Stephen MukuhaTuskys Supermarket

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nakuru Court Frees Senator Linturi Over Madoadoa Remarks
Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol, Nikita Kering’ Among Most Streamed Artists on Spotify