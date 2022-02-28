Tuskys Director Stephen Mukuha Dies at a Nairobi Hospital

Stephen Mukuha, one of the directors of Tuskys supermarket, a family-owned business, has died.

Mr Mukuha passed away on Sunday at Nairobi Hospital after being in a coma for nearly a month following brain tumor surgery.

At the time of his death, Mukuha was also battling cancer.

“He died yesterday evening at a Nairobi hospital where he has been in a coma for over a month. He had a brain tumor and cancer and the last two years have not been good to him in terms of health. He was aged 64 years and had three children,” a family member told the Nation.

