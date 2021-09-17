Super Cup: Tusker, Gor Mahia Clash To Curtain Raise New KPL Season

Tusker will face off against Gor Mahia for season’s first silverware offer, the Kenyan Premier League Super Cup on Wednesday next week.

Super Cup pits the league champions, Tusker FC against domestic cup winners, Gor Mahia ahead of every new season kick-off.

K’Ogalo won the trophy last season after edging out Bandari FC at Machakos Stadium.

KPL new season 2021/22 is expected to begin next month in a bid to normalise the calendar after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted it.

Tusker are already engaged in continental football, playing Artar Solar of Djibouti in the preliminaries of the CAF Champions League.

Mahia on the other side look out of sorts, with a number of key players leaving for lack of payment.

