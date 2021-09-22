Tusker Beat Gor Mahia On Penalties To Win Super Cup

Tusker FC are the winners of the Kenyan Premier League Super Cup after edging out Gor Mahia FC in a marathon penalty shootout at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

The tie which curtain raises a new league season pits league champions, in this case Tusker FC, against domestic Cup winners, Gor Mahia.

After a barren first half, Gor Mahia took the lead in the 55th minute from the spot through Samuel Onyango, but the lead barely lasted as Tusker were also awarded a penalty which Ibrahim converted to level things up.

The match straight to penalties after it ended 1-1.

Tusker managed to successfully burry eight of their kicks against Tusker’s seven.

The fixture gives way for the start of the new 2021/22 KPL season next week.

Tusker and Gor Mahia in the meantime will be engaged in continental football with the Brewers hosting Egyptian giants Zamalek SC in the first round of the Caf Champions with K’Ogalo traveling to Sudan to face Al Ahly Merowe in the Confederation Cup.

