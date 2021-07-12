Turkana Is The Poorest County, Most Unequal – Report

Turkana county is the poorest county in the country with an absolute poverty rate of 79.4 percent.

This is according to a recent report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) done jointly with the University of Nairobi.

The report ranks Nairobi as the least poorest county with an absolute poverty rate of 16.8 percent.

An absolute poverty rate is the inability for a household, family or person to meet basic needs including food, shelter, safe drinking water, education and healthcare.

Turkana is also ranked as the most unequal region with a gini index score of 0.559 against a national gini index ratio of 0.404.

Mandera, Samburu, Busia and Garissa completed the list of top five poor counties with an absolute poverty rate of 77.6, 75.8, 69.3 and 65.5 percent respectively.

On the flip side, Nyeri, Meru, Kirinyaga, Kiambu and Machokos complemented Nairobi as the least poor having absolute poverty rates of 19.3, 19.4, 20 and 23.3 percent respectively.

The report, which covered a 20-year period between 1994 and 2016, shows that the level of inequality is higher among the non-poor than poor.

Inequality is also higher among household whose heads have a higher level of education.

Wajir, Mombasa, Bomet, Homa Bay and Vihiga comprise counties ranked as the least unequal counties in that order.

