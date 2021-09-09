Turkana: Cop Accidentally Shoots Dead his Colleague in a Scuffle with Murder Suspect

A police officer accidentally shot dead his colleague and injured another after a scuffle with a murder suspect in Turkana East on Wednesday.

According to a police report seen by this writer, the officers had responded to a murder incident at Lokwii village in Lotubae sub-location after two young men engaged in a fatal fight.

28-year-old Kaachala Eiton is reported to have fatally injured Lowana Oyan aged 22 at about 2:30 am.

Police officers from Lokori Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Turkana East rushed to the scene and found the suspect locked himself in a house from the inside armed with a sword.

“Police officers ordered the suspect to surrender but he defied the order and came out wielding his sword,” the report reads.

In the struggle, police said, Constable George Odhiambo who was trying to subdue the suspect accidentally discharged from his AK47 rifle four rounds of ammunition which ricocheted on the rocky hard surface and hit PC Josphat Rutto on the left leg and PC Hosea Kipchumba in the chest.

Kipchumba was rushed Lokori sub-county hospital where he was treated and referred to Lodwar County Referal Hospital for further treatment.

The officer, unfortunately, succumbed to the injuries while on the way to Lodwar.

The suspect was arrested and is in custody pending arraignment.

The bodies of both the officer and the first victim were moved to Lodwar referral hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

