Tundu Lissu Protests “Irregularities And Organized Sabotage” Of Tanzania’s Opposition Candidates On Nomination Day

Tanzanian presidential hopeful Tundu Lissu has protested over what he termed as widespread irregularities and organized sabotage of the opposition candidates on the nomination day.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon, Lissu decried irregular scrutiny of opposition candidates’ nomination forms by the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

He said that NEC had informed them that the exercise would take fifteen minutes but later subjected them to hours of irregular scrutiny of their papers while clearing President John Pombe Magufuli within minutes.

The former Singida East lawmaker said that he was at the electoral commission headquarters in Dodoma at 5:45am but had not been cleared by 1pm.

‘’NEC can’t be serious, they informed us in writing, that the nomination process would take only 15 minutes each for all candidates, they quickly passed and cleared John Magufuli of CCM, the rest of us, Magufuli’s challengers have been waiting for our turn since late morning,’’ the politician tweeted.

He claimed that opposition candidates were violently attacked and robbed of their nomination papers by “armed Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) thugs” before they could submit them to their respective Returning Officers.

According to Lissu, seven others were arrested before submitting their forms.

“Widespread irregularities and organized sabotage of the opposition candidates. 7 of our candidates have been unlawfully arrested by the police when submitting their nomination forms to their respective Returning Officers. They’re thus unable to present their nomination papers, ” he said.

Magufuli, who has been accused of frustrating opposition leaders in Tanzania is seeking re-election after serving as President of Tanzania since 2015.

He returned nomination forms in Dodoma at around 8:40am in the company of his running mate, Ms Hassan and other party leaders including the party’s Secretary-General Dr Bashiru Ally.

NEC chairman Judge Semistocles Kaijage declared that the forms had been duly filled and had met all the requirements set by the electoral body.

