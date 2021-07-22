Tundu Lissu says President Suluhu’s Rule Similar to ‘Dictator’ Magufuli’s After Arrest of Opposition Leaders

Tanzania opposition Chief Tundu Lissu has likened President Samia Suluhu’s regime to that of former President John Magufuli adding that it bears dictatorial rule.

This is following the arrest of opposition politician Freeman Mbowe who is being held for demanding a new constitution.

Addressing the same, Tundu Lissu took to his Twitter account and condemned the violence meted on the opposition adding that the current Head of State has dashed away all hopes of a democratic rule.

“When President Samia Suluhu Hassan took over, there’s hope that Magufuli’s reign of terror and war on democracy would end. Last night’s arrest of Chairman Mbowe and CHADEMA leaders has dashed any such hope,” Lissu said.

He further called on netizens to hold nationwide protests that will result in international isolation of Samia’s administration.

“I urge Tanzania’s development partners to stop subsidizing the CCM dictatorship and to support democracy.” He added.

STATEMENT ON HON. MBOWE ABDUCTION: 1. Chadema Diaspora, is Strongly Condemning the egregious, and unlawful abduction of the Tanzania main opposition party (CHADEMA) leader, Mr. Freeman Mbowe along with Over 200 CHADEMA members in Mwanza. — Chadema Diaspora (@ChademaDiaspora) July 21, 2021

Freeman Mbowe was arrested yesterday with sources close to Kahawa Tungu intimating that Mbowe was among at least 12 leaders arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Mwanza.

Others taken into custody include John Pambalu, John Heche, Rose Mayemba, Masenya (Chairman Bavicha Ilemela), Steven Odipo, Dr. Rwaitama, Frank Novatus (Chaco), Mwakiaba (Chairman Nyamagana) and Benjamin (Bavicha Kinondoni). Read Also: Tundu Lissu Calls For Sanctions Against Tanzania President John Magufuli This was after Mbowe, who is the chairman of opposition party Chadema, held a press conference on Tuesday calling for constitutional reforms in Tanzania. He was a fierce critic of the late President John Pombe Magufuli's leadership and has since the Head of State's death in March this year demanded that the new administration led by Samia Suluhu embrace democracy. Opposition leaders and activists in Tanzania have taken to social media to call for the immediate release of Mbowe whose whereabouts remain unknown.