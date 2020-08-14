Tanzanian Presidential Hopeful Tundu Lissu’s Convoy Attacked In Arusha As Police Looked On

Tanzanian presidential hopeful Tundu Lissu’s convoy accompanying him to Arusha was on Friday attacked in Arusha.

According to Lissu, motor vehicles have been destroyed as police officers present looked on and did nothing.

Lissu and his team who were at the time at the Chadema Party offices are safe.

“Our convoy was attacked by stone-throwing thugs in Chairman Mbowe’s Hai Constituency office a short while ago. More than a dozen police officers in two vehicles packed on either side of the office did absolutely nothing to stop the thugs or make arrests,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the opposition leader who is set to take on President John Magufuli for the top seat come October revealed that the party offices had been “firebombed”.

But an undeterred former legislator said his tour of the area would not be stopped by any amount of intimidation or terror.

“Our Northern Zone party HQ in Arusha has been firebombed and destroyed on the eve of my arrival in Arusha. Today’s timetable remains unchanged. No amount of terror and intimidation will stop this Tsunami for change in Tanzania. Arusha here we come,” he wrote.

Lissu who only returned to Tanzania on July 27 after staying away for 3 years is a fierce critic of Magufuli.

Speaking to The Africa Report’s podcast, Talking Africa, before his return from Belgium where he has been in exile after unknown gunmen sprayed him with 16 bullets outside his home, Lissu said the current administration is seeking to revert to the old system of one party rule.

“Magufuli has said on a number of occasions publicly that he would like to see Tanzania reverting back to the dark days of one party rule. And he has done a lot to see that vision come to fruition,” he said.

Describing Magufuli as a man who does not believe in the rule of law, Lissu told the podcast that he (Magufuli) often meets criticism with repression.

The opposition leader also revealed that he is skeptical about Magufuli’s so called “war against corruption”. In his opinion, it is just a way of raising money.

“It is a mafia shakedown,” he stated as a matter of fact.

