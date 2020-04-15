Tuju Tells Off DP Ruto, Allies Over Use Of “Parody” Social Media Accounts To Challenge Change Of Jubilee Officials

The Jubilee party Secretariat has finally broken its silence over alleged fraud in the ruling party regarding change of officials in the National Management Committee (NMC).

Raphael Tuju, the Party Secretary General, has accused a section of Jubilee members that has challenged the change of leadership, of flouting Jubilee’s internal dispute resolution guidelines.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is also the Jubilee Party Deputy Leader, had accused “fraudsters” of taking advantage of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to get some persons to leadership positions through the backdoor.

Ruto and his allies claimed that party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Governing Council (NGC) members have not met since 2017 despite the party constitution requiring them to meet once after every four months, or as need determines.

In a statement on Wednesday Tuju, accused the DP and his allies of using “parody” accounts on social media to air their grievances instead of internal communication channels.

“We, therefore, wish to believe that some of the vitriol exhibited were from parody social media accounts of these very senior and respected leaders of the Party who have access to the many channels of communication with the Party leadership, ” said Tuju.

Tuju had written to the Office of Registrar of Political Parties to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

“These were additions necessitated by the departure of some of officials at different times in the last one year apart from one instance where two officials were from one county. Another addition was of the current Executive Director who replaced the previous official who became a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), ” the statement reads.

On taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to change Jubilee officials Tuju said, “the much talked about additions were made long before the Coronavirus menace visited us. What was filed by the Party last month to comply with March 31s, deadline were normal yearly returns that are required by law in terms of changes of office bearers, signatories to the accounts and any other material issues that the register may require by law.

“This is what informed the Registrars Gazette notice. It is unfortunate that the altercations about these matters are coming at a time when the leadership of this country should be focused on the one most important thing. That is the war against the COVID-19. We must not lose focus on what is most important today even as we complain about the National Management Committee of Jubilee or the National Elections Board of Jubilee for that matter. Kenya is bigger than the Jubilee Party and the biggest challenge to Kenya today is the Coronavirus.”

Jubilee Deputy Secretary General and MP for Soy Caleb Kositany had earlier accused Tuju of forwarding fake minutes to the Registrar of Political Parties.

In the minutes dated February 10, Chairperson Nelson Dzuya, Vice-Chair David Murathe, SG Tuju, Executive Director James Waweru attended the meeting that decided on the appointment of several officials into the NMC.

Ruto’s allies have in the recent past taken to social media to accuse Tuju of a plot to edge the DP out of the party ahead of the 2022 Presidential Elections.

Ruto said President Uhuru Kenyatta is not part of the “cartel” that wants to kill his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

But according to Tuju, he was acting on Uhuru’s instructions.

Yesterday the DP said at least 146 members of parliament and senators from Jubilee party challenged the changes.

“70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN’T President Uhuru’s men; They are CROOKS,” the DP wrote on Twitter.

