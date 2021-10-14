Menu

in NEWS

Tuju Rubbishes Claims of Being Locked Out of Jubilee Headquarters

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju. [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has addressed claims by blogger Dennis Itumbi that he has been locked out of the Jubilee Party Headquarters.

Earlier, Itumbi through Twitter had alluded that there was an ongoing administration fight at the Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani with the SG Tuju not allowed into the premises.

“Jubilee HQ locked. Tuju locked out. They plan to blame Covid-19 for office closure. Administration fight is on,” Itumbi posted.

Tuju has however refuted the claims adding that he is currently behind his desk and has just finished a meeting with some staff.

Speaking to a local publication, Tuju’s remarks were echoed by the Jubilee Party’s Communications Director Albert Mwemusi.

“I am currently behind my desk at Jubilee Headquarters and I have just finished a meeting with some of our staff,” Tuju told the publication.

Read: Tuju Finally Publishes Changes In Jubilee Party Leadership Despite DP Ruto Protests

There have been speculations that the Jubilee Party wants to make changes on the party’s top leadership with Tuju and David Murathe expected to be ousted.

This, apparently is a move to rebrand the party and solidify unity ahead of the 2022 General elections.

The ouster talks came about after a series of failures by the candidates fronted by the Jubilee party to win by-elections in different parts of the country. It was also attributed to the rift between the Party Leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

This saw some legislators decamping from Jubilee to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Tuju Rubbishes Claims of Being Locked Out of Jubilee Headquarters

 
