Tuju Refutes Reports That He Is Admitted In The ICU

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has dismissed reports that he is admitted at the Karen Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Speaking to the Star, Tuju challenged those who had shared the reports on social media to send him money and see if he won’t call to appreciate.

“If anyone wants to confirm that I am okay, let them send something on M-Pesa. I have a special sound for all M-Pesa messages of over Sh1,000 and they should expect a prompt thank you call or acknowledgement,” he said.

He said that initial reports had indicated that he was dead and in the morgue.

“They say in media business that all publicity is good. It keeps you in the minds of the people. I can live with that. If any one asks you please tell them that since the initial reports were that I was in the mortuary, the ICU is definitely a great improvement and therefore I will soon be in the general ward,” Tuju said.

Tuhju was in March flown to the United Kingdom for specialised treatment following an accident on February 12.

Mr Tuju was heading to former President Daniel arap Moi's burial in Kabarak, Nakuru County, when the accident occurred near Kijabe on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. He came back on March 9.