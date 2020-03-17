Tuju Recovering Well As Jubilee, ODM Leaders Pay Him A Visit

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is recovering well following the ghastly accident that left him hospitalized and sent into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Leaders from both Jubilee and ODM party paid him a visit and in a video captured he appears strong and able to move around without much assistance.

Among the leaders who visited include Jubilee party Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany, Kikuyu Town MP Kimani Ichungwa, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo, Alego usonga MP Samuel Atandi and Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga.

Together with fellow leaders, we paid a visit and prayed with Hon. Raphael Tuju and family following his grisly accident that happened earlier this year. His path to recovery is impressive and we thank God for sparing his life. Let's continue praying for him for complete recovery pic.twitter.com/ONhNlKqWSP — Hon. Pamela Odhiambo (@PamelaOdhiambo_) March 16, 2020

In another video circulated on social media, Tuju is captured walking around his home in Karen looking strong and energetic.

#WeShallOvercome God is GREAT, CS @RaphaelTuju_EGH has managed to take a walk without assistance. We Continue praying for him for full recovery pic.twitter.com/gEgrC0gJaj — Adede Adede ™ (@adedeadedeh) March 17, 2020

Making a first appearance since last week, Tuju stated that politics was the last thing on his mind as he was looking forward to fully recovering.

The CS without portfolio flew in on March 7, after receiving specialized treatment in the United Kingdom on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders.

Speaking during a Heart to Heart Foundation press briefing, Tuju said he sustained injuries to the intestines and 13 broken ribs.

“My lungs collapsed because I had 13 broken ribs and doctors had to make the life and death decision by removing the life support system so that I would go for specialized treatment in London,” he said.

He also noted that Thursday was the third day of his walking without assistance, adding that he has enemies in Kenya and the world over but “I wouldn’t wish them the pain that I felt”.

According to a publication by Star, Tuju indicated that he had survived the accident by the grace of God adding that there was no way he would have come out alive if it was not for him.

“This [accident] you only survive by the grace of God. There is no other way…I have realized God loves me,” quotes the publication.

17 years ago, he was also in a plane crash that killed one minister and two pilots. This time around, he said, he suffered more injuries than during the crash.

“That is very painful but not very dangerous. It’s the vertebrae that were dangerous. I broke three vertebrae. That was the most difficult one. That is what was operated on abroad to protect my spine,” he said.

Tuju was involved in a road accident at Kijabe while on his way to Kabarak for former President Daniel Moi’s burial and was rushed to the Kijabe Mission Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and later airlifted to Karen Hospital.

