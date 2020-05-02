Tuju Finally Publishes Changes In Jubilee Party Leadership Despite DP Ruto Protests

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has finally made changes in the party’s top leadership despite protests from the Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

Through a notice published in the local dailies today, May 2, 2020, the appointments of Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso, Marete Marangu and James Waweru were made official as the new members of the jubilee Party Management Committee (NMC).

These changes come barely a month after Deputy President William Ruto made claims that fraudsters were trying to make changes in the party’s top leadership.

Taking to his twitter on April 10, 2020, the DP called out the illegal purported changes indicating that he had alerted the registrar of parties to handle the matter.

As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic,some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled. pic.twitter.com/fJt9ZhN6MT — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 10, 2020

The party wanted to change the National Management Committee, according to a Gazette Notice dated April 6 from the registrar of political parties.

It had emerged that the Jubilee Party had already forwarded five names to replace holders of the positions. The party intended to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

The move heightened the wrangles in the party as Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen also wrote to the registrar of political parties, terming the proposed changes as fraud.

Today I have performed my patriotic duty as Jubilee Member and a member of Jubilee’s Natio Exec Committee, NGC and NDC to avert fraudulent changes on the party’s national management committee (NMC). I have written a letter to the registrar and will soon report this matter to DCI pic.twitter.com/2WAiuicqiW — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) April 10, 2020

In his response, the Party’s SG Tuju told off the DP and his allies stating that he had acted on the instructions of the party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This was a simple procedure of the party leader replacing vacant party positions within the NMC, Ms Shukri and Ms Mutua have since joined the government and therefore could not hold the positions in the party,” said Tuju.

His sentiments were echoed by David Murathe who resigned as the party vice-chairman, but his resignation allegedly rejected by Uhuru.

“Tuju is not a mad man, he was obviously under instructions of the party leader, so if the move was a fraud as they claim, it is the President and party leader they should direct their wrath to,” said Murathe.

Following the push and pull, the registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu directed the leadership to internally resolve their underlying issues regarding the change of officials in the NMC.

“Consequently, these written objections from members of the Jubilee Party are hereby forwarded to Jubilee Party to be addressed in accordance with your party constitution and party structures, ” said Ms Nderitu in a letter dated April 16.

