Tuju Says Mutua, Kingi’s Decisions To Switch To Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Was No Surprise

Raphael Tuju has termed the move by Governors Alfred Mutua and Amason Kingi to switch to DP William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza as a no surprise.

Addressing journalists at Serena Hotel, Tuju who serves as the Azimio Executive Director said they saw it coming as the two were playing on both sides and had been actively negotiating with Kenya Kwanza while claiming to be in Azimio.

Tuju further reiterated that the county bosses willingly joined Azimio hence their option to leave is also for them to make and they cannot be forced.

“Some of them were negotiating with the other side and needed this document for purposes of benchmarking, and since we knew this from our intelligence, there was no reason to continue to engage them,” Tuju said.

Read: Ruto Hits Out at Azimio as He Welcomes Governor Mutua to Kenya Kwanza [PHOTOS]

Earlier, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua ditched Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition citing mistrust issues.

The Machakos governor’s party signed a coalition agreement with Kenya Kwanza last night with Kenya Kwanza founder members, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) party, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula and several United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied politicians present.

While announcing the divorce with Azimio at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, Mutua said MCC had been excluded from the Azimio lineup, campaign programs and funding.

“As a party, we have not been allowed to discuss what our role would be after the elections,” he said adding that MCC has not been furnished with copies of the Azimio coalition agreement signed on April 2.

Read Also: Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Signs Coalition Agreement with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Coalition

Citing, dishonesty and malice, Mutua expressed fears that the agreement could have been altered.

He said he was, particularly, uncomfortable with Azimio’s plans to zone some regions, which could lock out aspirants from ‘small’ parties from participating in the August 9 General Election.

“We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” said Mutua.

Also expected to ditch Azimio is Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) associated with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...