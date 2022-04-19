Tuju Explains Decision to Shelve Political Ambitions After Joining Raila’s Azimio Team

Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has confirmed that he won’t be vying for any elective seat in the August 9 General Election.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of Kenya’s ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda in Homa Bay on Monday, Tuju said he had the option of running for the Rarieda parliamentary seat or the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming polls.

He, however, opted to concentrate on national politics and be part of the team seeking the election of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the next president of Kenya.

The former Rarieda MP and Cabinet Secretary without portfolio was early this month named the Executive Director of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya secretariat, one of the key teams behind Odinga’s presidential campaign.

He made the remarks while urging local politicians to embrace unity amid the fallout being witnessed in the Odinga backyard in the ongoing ODM party primaries.

According to Tuju, the chaotic nominations witnessed in the Nyanza region threaten Odinga’s bid for the country’s top job.

“Let us not bring issues that will ruin what we are working for. Personally, I was suited for the Rarieda parliamentary seat and the Siaya gubernatorial seat but we have a mission that is greater than Homa Bay, Siaya, and other areas,” he said.

“Therefore all these cries and noises that it must be you to be nominated should be toned down.”

Tuju stepped down from his role at Jubilee Headquarters in February. He said he resigned from the plum position to launch a political bid.

Jubilee party is one of the founding members of the Azimio la Umoja coalition that has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his new role in Azimio, Tuju is expected to coordinate Azimo coalition partners as well as lead the strategic and program teams to ensure the coalition led by Odinga forms the next government after the August polls.

