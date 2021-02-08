Tuju Denies Jubilee Plotting To Impeach DP Ruto

Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju has denied claims that there is a sinister plot to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

Tuju was reacting to reports that 126 Jubilee MPs had appended their signatures in support of the ouster motion that is set to be tabled by Lugari MP Ayub Savula.

According to the cabinet secretary without portfolio, if there were such plans, the party would have rallied its members to back the motion.

“So far those are just speculations. There is no such Motion. It has not been discussed within the party. If there was such a discussion it would have been communicated to all members,” said Tuju.

On Friday, Savula said the motion was in top gear citing alleged corruption, disrespecting the President, and class incitement war among Kenyans as some of the grounds for impeaching the DP.

In fact, he said, there are negotiations between Jubilee party vice-chairman and National Assembly Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe to convince the 126 MPs who supported Aden Duale’s removal as Majority Leader to back DP’s ouster.

“This is a collective process; we are ready to oust him from that position. We are coordinating with Wangwe and Murathe if the 126 MPs can agree to have their signatures used to support the Motion,” said Savula.

DP’s allies have dared their opponents to table the motion which they say will flop because they do not have the numbers.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany told their opponents who he termed as “desperate” to bring on the motion.

“Let them bring it on. That is how desperate they have become. They should know that the real impeachment will be at the ballot,” said Kositany.

He added, “They will need at least 233 MPs in support of the Motion. It is impossible. Maybe those sponsoring it are out to make some money. I don’t know who they are trying to scare. We are not scared. We are ready for it.”

Kimilili’s Didmus Barasa said the motion needed the support of at least 150 legislators to sail through, a backing their opponents do not enjoy.

“We are meeting tomorrow (today). I am in charge of mobilising members. We have at least 150 MPs on our side. Then we are also sure of winning more members should they bring on the Motion,” said Barasa.

Savula’s plan needs at least a third of the MPs (117) to have the Motion tabled, and two-thirds (233) to have it passed.

