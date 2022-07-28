Tuju Claims DP Ruto Used Duale, Ichung’wah To Blackmail President Uhuru

Azimio la Umoja executive secretary Raphael Tuju is not done with deputy president William Ruto.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Wednesday, the former Rarieda MP told Jeff Koinange that Dr Ruto blackmailed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the former Jubilee secretary general, the UDA presidential candidate used Garissa MP Aden Duale and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah to twist the president’s arm.

It is for this reason that Uhuru apparently sought an alliance with ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2018.

“It was better to work with an honest Raila who would be ready to work with him without demanding anything in his government and support him in parliament, instead of a Ruto who at every possible corner, he blackmailed the president. He used the speakers, he used Duale, he used Ichungwah,” Tuju said.

“The moment the handshake took place, many of us in government breathed a sigh of relief because previous to that he was always blackmailing the president. He was controlling parliament through Duale and of course speakers were on his side. I’m I lying? those speakers are now in UDA.”

He also warned that a Ruto presidency would be catastrophic especially with him being implicated in a number of scandals.

“This is not an election about manifestos. Manifestos you can write anything you want to write. There was something in the manifesto called a laptop, I don’t want to go there. So, it is not about manifestos, it is about the character of the man we are dealing with.”

Still on Wednesday, Tuju told Inooro FM that the DP was paid to back Uhuru’s presidential bid in 2013 and 2017.

He said if it came to it, he can testify in a court of law.

“He was paid. Let the people of Mt Kenya not think Ruto supported Uhuru willingly, this is a person of blackmail. I can confirm before a court of law how,” he added.

“If it is necessary for me to repeat this in a court of law, I will because I have the evidence and it is not only me who has the evidence do find out from a lot of people in our circles, they’ll tell you that there was no way Ruto was going to give anything for free.”

But according to Dr Ruto’s director of communications Emmanuel Talam, Tuju should table receipts of the alleged payments.

“It is amazing how Tuju never gets exhausted being used and dumped by deep state agents to fight DP. He should take time off and reflect on whether it’s worth it,” said Talam.

