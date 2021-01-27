Tuesday Night Industrial Area Robbery Leaves Cop, Suspected Thug Dead

A robbery at Landi Mawe, Industrial Area on Tuesday night left one police officer identified as Mark Kirui dead.

Reports indicate that the officer was seated in the car with his girlfriend when four gunmen approached and demanded cash and valuables.

The officer who was in civilian at the time and unarmed confronted his attackers which led to him being shot on the head and died on the spot.

Also, in the process, one of the attackers who was wrestling with the police was also shot in the head and died on the spot.

According to police officers, the shooting was intentional with speculations of another unknown motive going by how the officer was executed.

The girlfriend was not harmed during the incident.

Confirming the incident, Nairobi Police Boss Rashid Yakub said the thugs escaped immediately after the shooting incident and are being traced.

“We have lost an officer but we don’t know what the motive was given how this incident happened. A team is investigating it,” he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary.

