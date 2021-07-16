Tuesday Declared A Public Holiday to Mark Idd-ul-Adha

Tuesday, July 20, 2021, is a public holiday to marl Idd-ul-Adha, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared.

Through a notice, the CS stated that the holiday paves way for Muslims’ commemoration of Allah.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (2), as read with section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares that Tuesday, 20th July 2021 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Adha, 2021,” he said in a gazette notice on Friday.

The Cabinet Secretary for @InteriorKE has Gazetted Tuesday, 20th July, 2021 as a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Adha, 2021. pic.twitter.com/enNGnvE9qb — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) July 16, 2021

Mostly, the ceremony entails Muslims from across the world getting dressed for the day and later gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-Fitr (charity in the form of food).

Just like last year, Muslims will celebrate Idd-ul-Adha in strict compliance with Covid-19 measures. Religious places are allowed to admit a third of their capacity in order to ensure social distance. They are also to wear masks and have places to sanitize and wash their hands.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu