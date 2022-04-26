Tuesday Declared a Public Holiday to Celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday, May 3 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a gazette notice, Matiang’i declared May 3 a public holiday in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act.

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan according to the Muslim calendar.

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslim faithful wake up to cleanse their bodies in a ritual called ghusl.

After getting dressed for the day they gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

Afterwards, many visit the graves of their loved ones to pray and clean the gave sites. The faithful also exchange gifts during this time.

Customary greetings, Eid Mubarak, with a formal embrace – three times – are common during Eid.

