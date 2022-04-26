in NEWS

Tuesday Declared a Public Holiday to Celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr

idd ul fitr
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i. [Courtesy]
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday, May 3 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

In a gazette notice, Matiang’i declared May 3 a public holiday in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act.

Image

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan according to the Muslim calendar.

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslim faithful wake up to cleanse their bodies in a ritual called ghusl.

After getting dressed for the day they gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

Afterwards, many visit the graves of their loved ones to pray and clean the gave sites. The faithful also exchange gifts during this time.

Customary greetings, Eid Mubarak, with a formal embrace – three times – are common during Eid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Idd-ul-Fitr

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

running mates

IEBC Pushes Deadline For Naming of Presidential Running Mates to May 16
paul canoville, lewis hamilton

Stick To Arsenal, Chelsea Legend Paul Canoville Tells Lewis Hamilton