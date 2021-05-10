TSC To Launch Biometric System to Help Curb Exam Malpractices – Nancy Macharia

Ministry of Health is set to open a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Teachers Service Commission (TSC) headquarters in Upper Hill, CEO Nancy Macharia has confirmed.

Speaking during the official release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2020 results at Mitihani House, Ms Macharia said that TSC had 151,494 teachers vaccinated, constituting 48.9% females and 51.1% males as of Sunday.

She added that 37 teachers including 24 principals, three deputy principals and 10 classroom teachers, had fallen victim to the virus.

“We don’t want to continue losing our teachers. Kindly take the Covid-19 vaccine in centres,” Macharia said.

She further noted that some teachers were involved in unethical behaviour by sharing exam questions before disseminating them to the candidates.

“They would screenshot the exams before disseminating them to candidates. We are very disappointed by this report,” she said.

She referred to a case where a school principal shared the examination on their Whatsapp profile.

“A senior teacher took screenshots and it was recovered as the cellphone was being taken to a candidate in hospital,” she said.

Macharia advised teachers against abetting exam cheating, saying TSC doesn’t support any form of malpractices.

To curb national exam malpractice, TSC will launch biometric system for teachers in all schools.

Last month, 11 examination officials were arrested over attempts to expose KCSE examination papers. They were from Homa Bay, Mandera, Kisii, Garissa and Kisumu.

752,933 candidates registered to sit for the exam in 10,437 centres. Only 747, 161 candidates sat the exam across 10, 567 examination centres.

