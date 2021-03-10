TSC Plans To Recruit 37,000 New Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to employ 37,000 teachers in the next financial year, 25,000 on permanent basis and 12,000 on internship.

The move is aimed at manage the double transition to secondary schools, according to a budget policy statement presented to the National Assembly’s Committee on Education.

The commission will use at least Ksh10.75 billion to recruit permanent teachers and Ksh2.4 billion to hire interns.

The transition will see the current grade four and Standard Six pupils transit to junior secondary and form one, respectively, in 2023.

“This will lead to higher enrolment which will call for additional teachers,” said TSC CEO Nancy Macharia.

Currently, there is a shortage of 49,750 teachers in secondary schools while primary schools have a shortage of 36,777 teachers.

In is 2019-2023 strategic plan, TSC planned to hire 12,626 new teachers per year to bridge the gap. However, this might prove to be an uphill task since more than 10,000 teachers leave the serve via retirement and natural attrition every year.

“I urge the new board to follow up of TSC proposals to parliament for budgetary allocation to employ 25,000 teachers in the next financial year,” said outgoing TSC chairperson Lydia Nzomo.

TSC also plans to spend Ksh1 billion in training of teachers on Competency based curriculum (CBC).

25,000 teachers will be trained on School Based Teacher Support System (SBTSS) under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement (SEQIP) Project.