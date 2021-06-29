TSC Open To Applications for 6,000 Vacancies in Primary, Secondary Schools

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 6,000 vacancies for teachers in both primary and secondary schools.

Out of the 6,000 vacancies, 5,000 vacancies are in secondary schools while 1,000 are in primary schools.

Interested candidates have until July 12, 2021 to submit their applications through the TSC online portal www.tsc.go.ke under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

Applicants for the primary school slots must be holders of a PI certificate and must be registered teachers with the Teachers Service Commission.

Secondary school applicants must be holders of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education with two teaching subjects. They must also have attained at least C+ mean grade at Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education or its equivalent and C+ in the two teaching subjects or it’s equivalent.

Successful candidates will be appointed at T-Scale 7, Grade C2 under the Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers and shall be deployed to secondary schools where vacancies exist.

