TSC Launches Live-Streamed Classes Across Multiple Schools

The Teachers Service Commission on Wednesday morning unveiled Kenya’s first-ever live-streamed lessons. The new model will see a single teacher broadcast to multiple students across various schools simultaneously.

The initiative aimed at addressing the teacher shortage in the country was launched on Wednesday morning at Alliance Girls High School in Kiambu county.

The classes will be live-streamed on the video-conferencing app Zoom starting with Sciences, Mathematics, and English subjects.

”Students from 110 sub-counties from 30 counties will access live-streaming lessons from teachers of top schools in a bid to ease staff shortage,” TSC CEO Dr Nancy Macharia said.

The initiative is set to equalize the quality of education across lower cadre schools and National schools. During the pilot program, the lessons will be broadcast from Alliance Girls High School and Machakos Boys High School and streamed to 10 schools within selected subcounties.

Kahi Indimuli, Chairman of the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA), lauded the idea, terming it as a “game-changer” in the education system. Read also: What you Need to Apply for TSC Jobs Online ”We are getting into an era of teachers without borders. We want to appreciate TSC’s innovative thinking because it provides us with the chance to share knowledge and apparatus,” he praised. Misori Akello, Secretary-General of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), said that live-streaming lectures would help schools bridge the resource gap. ”I am happy TSC is mitigating performance gaps through interventions like live streaming. We shall have better performance of learners in target subjects and balanced syllabus coverage,” added Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

