TSC Announces Recruitment of 11,000 Teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced that it is recruiting 11, 574 primary and secondary school teachers.

In a public announcement published on the government publication MyGov, TSC said that the recruitment exercise (for secondary school teachers) aims at actualising 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools.

TSC announced that it will recruit 1,000 new primary school teachers and 5,474 more to replace those who have left the service.

In secondary schools, the commission is recruiting 4,000 new teachers and 1,100 to replace those who have left.

“The Teachers Service Commission is declaring 5,000 vacancies in secondary schools to support the 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools,” the ad read in part.

“The Commission (TSC) is also advertising 5,474 vacancies for primary and 1,100 vacancies for secondary schools to replace teachers who have exited the service,” added TSC.

This comes at a time the government is preparing for re-opening of schools in January 2021 or earlier, depending on the rate of the spread of Covid-19.

The government has been shaky on the issue of re-opening of schools, with the Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha issuing contradictory statements severally.

On August 25, Magoha hinted at reopening schools earlier than January 2021 due to the decreasing number of Covid-19 infections recorded in the past week.

Speaking in Migori, the CS said that the ministry will take another look at the school calendar should the rate of infection continue to go down.

He did however insist that the institutions will only resume operations if the learners will be safe.

