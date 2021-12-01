TSC Announces Automation of Leave Application, Approval Process

Teachers will now be required to log into the TSC portal to apply and obtain approval for their annual leave.

The Teachers Service Commission has announced that teachers can start using the automated process to apply for leave starting December 1.

“The commission has automated leave application and approval process. All teachers are expected to apply for leave online starting December 1.” The notice reads.

Read: Peter Tabichi Among 31 Teachers Rewarded by TSC on World Teachers’ Day

The commission provided a link to the portal which requires the teachers to input their TSC number, ID number and mobile phone number. They will then receive a code to log them into the portal where they can proceed to apply for leave.

A number of teachers have lauded the commission’s steps towards digitization. They have however requested that the ICT department provide prompt feedback to enable seamless operations on the portal.

“It’s a good idea to be digitalized, however the response time to the digital queries on these platforms needs an improvement.” One Richard commented.

The process is the latest to be automated by the TSC after transfers, wealth declaration and job applications.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...