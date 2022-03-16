Tsavo National Park Featured in Netflix Documentary Created and Narrated by Former US President Obama

Former US President Barrack Obama will soon be gracing our TV screens in a Netflix Documentary Our Great National Parks that looks at wildlife across the world. The documentary will feature Tsavo National Park in Kenya, Monterey Bay in California US, and Gunung Leuser National Park in the rainforests of Indonesia.

Obama will be the narrator in the series which was announced last February as part of Barrack and Michelle Obama’s lineup of content that Barack and Michelle Obama’s company, Higher Ground Productions, is creating for Netflix.

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos that want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on earth,” Obama says in the trailer for Our Great National Parks which will premiere on April 13.

“When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become: They’re a haven for endangered species, and a hotbed for scientific research.”

The Obamas Higher Ground Productions is expected to produce “a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docuseries, documentaries, and features” in the deal signed with Netflix in 2018.

Aside from the national parks series, the company has also introduced the children’s shows Ada Twist, Scientist, and Waffles + Mochi, as well as the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory; Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, and Becoming which is based on Michelle Obama’s memoir.

