‘Try Twitter’ to Allow the Public Experience App Without Signing Up

Twitter is rolling out a test for users to experience the app without having an account. The feature is being rolled out to the public and will allow anyone access to the app without an account. Last year, the bird app revealed its plans to grow its active user base to one billion from 229 million this year.

The feature was discovered by Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong who said the ‘Try Twitter’ feature will allow the public to follow and read tweets without an account.

“Twitter is testing “Try Twitter”, letting people follow and read Tweets in the mobile app without having an account,” Wong tweeted.

“This test drive is public and requires personalization.”

However, functions such as retweeting, liking, bookmarking and composing tweets will require one to log in or sign up for an account on the app.

Twitter is testing “Try Twitter”, letting people follow and read Tweets in the mobile app without having an account This test drive is public and requires personalization. Most of other actions like retweeting, liking, bookmarking, tweeting still require signing up / logging in pic.twitter.com/Sj0axwyXGo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 28, 2022

Twitter will still prompt the public user to follow at least one account from a suggested list, in which case a sign up page will appear if the person chooses to do so.

