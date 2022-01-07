Trump’s Social Media Platform, Truth Social, Set to Launch in February

Former US President Donald Trump’s social media network is set to launch on iOS on February 21. The app dubbed Truth Social is being developed by the former President’s media company Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

Reports based on the network’s Appstore listing indicate that Truth Social appears very much like a Twitter Clone. Its posts appear to have icons to allow users to retweet, share, reply and click on favourites. The individual posts are called ‘truths’, according to the app’s description, while the retweet equivalent is called a ‘re-truth’.

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech,” Trump said when he announced the development of the app last year.

It is still not clear when the web version of the app will be released, or if it will be launched at the same time as the mobile versions.

Trump was banned from social media in 2021 after he supported attackers of the Capitol Hill Building who left one person dead. The former president was accused of consistently spreading false information. Twitter was an avid user of Twitter throughout his term, garnering a huge following globally.

The app development will be followed by a video on demand service called TMTG+ that is expected to feature news, podcasts, and entertainment.

According to the website, the company’s plans are to eventually compete with Amazon.com’s AWS cloud service and Google Cloud.

