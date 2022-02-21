Trump’s Social Media Platform, Truth Social, Starts Rolling out to Users on Apple’s App Store

Former US President Donald Trump’s social media network, Truth Social is rolling out to Apple users starting Monday. According to the network’s chief product officer listed as Billy B, The app which had been rolled out to Beta testers will be rolled out starting Monday.

“We’re currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21,” he responded to a series of questions from the early users.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, will join a growing portfolio of technology companies positioning themselves as champions of free speech in the hopes of attracting users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. It will be led by former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes.

“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News.

Read: Trump Seeking to Compel Twitter to Reinstate His Account

He added that they plan to be fully operational by late March in the United States.

According to screenshots viewed by Reuters, the software is now at version 1.0, indicating it has achieved a level ready for public distribution. According to two persons with access to that version, it was at version 0.9 as recently as Wednesday.

The app’s features are rumored to be like the ones on Twitter. Its posts appear to have icons to allow users to retweet, share, reply and click on favourites. The individual posts are called ‘truths’, according to the app’s description, while the retweet equivalent is called a ‘re-truth’

According to the executive, the company is exploring allowing users to sign up to receive notifications when others post content on the platform. He hinted that being able to block other users would be a key feature.

Read also: Former US President Trump Developing Own Network ‘Truth Social’

“There will always be block functionality in the app,” he wrote.

Trump was banned from social media in 2021 after he supported attackers of the Capitol Hill Building who left one person dead. The former president was accused of consistently spreading false information. Twitter was an avid user of Twitter throughout his term, garnering a huge following globally.

Reports indicate that the app development will be followed by a video on demand service called TMTG+ that is expected to feature news, podcasts, and entertainment.

According to the website, the company’s plans are to eventually compete with Amazon.com’s AWS cloud service and Google Cloud.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...