Trump Seeking to Compel Twitter to Reinstate His Account

Former US President Donald Trump has moved to court seeking to have his Twitter account reinstated. Trump filed a motion with a Florida court asking the district judge to grant a preliminary injunction to restore his Twitter account. Trump sued the Tech giant for the ban mid this year.

According to the filing presented to court, Twitter’s ability to censor Trump, allows the platform too much power over political discourse in the US. The filing also indicates that the ban was orchestrated by Trump’s opponents in Congress.

Trump was suspended from multiple social media platforms after allegedly inciting a group of protesters who who stormed the Capitol Hill, resulting in the death of five people. Throughout his reign, Trump used Twitter heavily for official and unofficial purposes.

Trump was permanently banned from the network after repeatedly tweeting about the outcome of the 2020 campaigns. His tweets were repeatedly flagged for being fake and inciting to followers.

The former president attempted a comeback on his own platform some time this year, but it seems that too, proved unsuccessful. YouTube said it would consider reinstating Trump’s account once it’s safe.

Facebook’s oversight authority also took Trump’s case under their wing, in efforts to determine the validity of the ban from the platform. Twitter however, said the ban was permanent. Trump had over 88 million followers by the time of the ban.

