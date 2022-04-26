Trump Rules out Twitter Return Despite Elon Musk Takeover

Former US President Donald Trump will not be returning to social media soon. Trump said that despite Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, he was not keen on getting back on the platform. The former president shared the sentiments with Fox News after speculations arose that his Twitter account may be reinstated.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump said. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”

Trump developed Truth Social after he was banned from several social media platforms including Twitter, which was known to be his favourite. Truth social started rolling out in February 2022. The former president said he will soon start posting ‘Truths’ on the platform.

Trump was speaking to the US News outlet after several sources indicated that Elon Musk was very close to striking a deal with Twitter. The business mogul’s bid to buy Twitter at $44 billion finally sailed through by Monday evening. Musk has now taken control of the bird app promising a flurry of changes on the platform.

“Twitter’s become very boring. They’ve gotten rid of a lot of good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices,” Trump later said.

The Tesla boss has been a sharp critic regarding free speech on the social media platform. When he purchased a 9.2 stake in the platform in March, Musk indicated that the platform had a lot of potential.

“I think it’s a great thing that Elon’s buying Twitter, because it is not a free speech platform,” Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance told the Washington post’s Dave Weigel in an interview.

“I agree. It’s not just the sort of limitations of free speech, but even the shadowbanning,” the Former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. said.

Truth Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group’s Twitter clone, debuted in March but was plagued by technical difficulties that rendered it almost unusable. The launch was disrupted by bugs and a prolonged waitlist for users who wanted to create accounts.

However, since switching to new cloud services on Saturday, Truth Social has been functioning quite effectively, and its users can now finish creating their profiles.

Trump added that Twitter, even under Elon Musk, was not a competitor against Truth social

“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said. “But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing.”

