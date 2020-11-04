Trump Alleges Massive Fraud In U.S. Election, Wants Counting Stopped [Video]

United States incumbent President Donald Trump has vowed to move to the Supreme Court to challenge what he terms as massive fraud in this year’s election.

In results that have been declared so far, Democrat’s Joe Biden is leading with 238 electoral votes against Trump’s 213.

In a press statement, the Republican candidate said he is going to the supreme to stop the counting process. Many battleground states are yet to release full results.

“This is a fraud. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We will be going to the US Supreme Court, ” Trump said.

This is a fraud. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We will be going to the US Supreme Court – President Donald Trump #ElectionDay2020 #USAElections2020 pic.twitter.com/NrtlbK8mt3 — TheStarKenya (@TheStarKenya) November 4, 2020

Trump is seeking re-election having trounced Democrat’s Hillary Clinton in 2016 in the electoral college vote.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu