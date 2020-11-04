in TECH

Trump Alleges Massive Fraud In U.S. Election, Wants Counting Stopped [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump [Photo/Courtesy]

United States incumbent President Donald Trump has vowed to move to the Supreme Court to challenge what he terms as massive fraud in this year’s election.

In results that have been declared so far, Democrat’s Joe Biden is leading with 238 electoral votes against Trump’s 213.

In a press statement, the Republican candidate said he is going to the supreme to stop the counting process. Many battleground states are yet to release full results.

“This is a fraud. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We will be going to the US Supreme Court, ” Trump said.

Trump is seeking re-election having trounced Democrat’s Hillary Clinton in 2016 in the electoral college vote.

More Follows

