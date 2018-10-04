Truecaller Launches Messaging App That Detects Fake News

Truecaller has launched an instant messaging (IM) platform, Truecaller Chat. The IM platform will allow users to report links, ensuring that fake news is not circulated unchecked by users.

Users will be able to mark website links as spam if they suspect it to have incorrect information, which will then help chatters make a more informed decision about what information is false.

The caller identification app also plans to apply machine learning and use the aggregated spam reports to predict any upcoming viral trends.

“As a one-stop communication platform, our IM service will help our users connect and also collaborate to combat the issue of spam. We’re confident that this foundation stone will help build a strong spam-free community,” said Zakaria Hersi, Director of partnerships, Sub Saharan Africa at Truecaller.

This comes on the back of President Uhuru Kenyatta signing into law the Computer and Cybercrime Bill, 2018. Under the new law, a person who intentionally publishes false, misleading or fictitious data or misinforms with intent that the data shall be considered or acted upon as authentic, with or without any financial gain, commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Ksh5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

