Truck Drivers Stage Protests At Malaba Border Over Mandatory Covid-19 Tests

Truck drivers operating between Kenya and Uganda have protested against mandatory Covid-19 tests at the Malaba border.

The long-distance drivers went on strike on Monday.

The drivers allege a plot by Ugandan authorities to make money in the name of the pandemic.

The drivers are required to get tested after every 14 days with each test going at $300 (Ksh3,396).

The tests are mandatory with each driver required to present documents as proof of test in Kenya.

Both the countries introduced measures to curb the spread of the virus after the oubreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Kenya first introduced mandatory mass testing for its own drivers in April 2020 before leaving Kenya after a number of them tested positive for Covid-19 in neighboring countries.

So far, Kenya has recorded a total of 299,732 cases from 3,046,316 tests. The number of fatalities stands at 5,394.

On the other hand, Uganda has reported 145,963 cases and 3,306 deaths.

