Truck Drivers Banned From Making Stop Overs In Machakos County In Bid To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Machakos county will effective Wednesday 5 am ban transit trucks and lorries from stopping within the county.

Governor Alfred Mutua said this is due to the drivers’ lack of discipline in complying with government set directives especially the dusk till dawn curfew.

The drivers will, however, be allowed some 30 minutes to refuel their vehicles.

“No transit trucks/ lorries will be allowed to STOP in Machakos county. They can only stop to refuel and do it within 30 minutes. This is to reduce chances of infection to our people due to contravening of the curfew by drivers. This order takes effect from 5 am, Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020,” Mutua said.

The county boss will also not allow the distribution of alcoholic products starting Wednesday all the way to May.

“This order will be reviewed depending on the compliance by bar owners and Wananchi to current laws and regulations. Vehicles found ferrying alcohol supplies will be impounded if found to be contravening this order.”

On Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced seven positive cases of COVID-19 in Machakos county.

“In Machakos for instance, we have seven (7) cases; Syokimau (2) and one (1) each in Athi River, Kamulu, Rubi Garden Estate, Kithunguni and Viraji,” he said, noting that the respiratory disease was no longer just a “Nairobi disease”.

Mutua has on his part kicked up a notch preparedness measures by transforming Kenyatta Stadium into a hospital ward.

He unveiled the 200-bed capacity ward saying it will be used for Covid-19 mass testing and isolation.

The centre, the Chap Chap party leader said, is awaiting approval by the national government.

“This new mass testing and isolation centre will handle mild and non-critical cases. We are targeting up to 1,000 bed capacity in the county in the next one month,” he said, adding that a similar facility will be set up in Mavoko Sub-county.

The governor has in the recent past banned boda boda operators and closed Joska market in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Kenya has so far confirmed 281 cases of coronavirus.

