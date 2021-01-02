Truck Driver Who Reported Theft Of Over 300 Coffee Bags Now Key Suspect – DCI

A truck driver who reported theft of 324 bags of coffee en route to Mombasa from Kampala is in custody as the key suspect in the thievery, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Saturday.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations by detectives poked holes in the narrative reported to the police by the driver identified as Samuel Kihiu Wangari, hours after the alleged theft took place.

Kihiu had reported how he, on December 31, had stopped at Nakuru county’s Kikopey area for supper after parking and locking the Benz lorry nearby.

He told the police that on getting back to the vehicle two and a half hours later, he had found three men already in the driver’s cabin, who forcefully took control of the lorry and threw him out a short distance past the Gilgil weighbridge.

“On receiving the report, detectives pursued the matter only to find the lorry abandoned along Maai Mahiu-Narok road, with only 10 of the 334 bags it was ferrying, ” DCI said in a statement.

Police are now holding the suspect as further investigations continue to establish how the theft was actually effected.

Detectives have also embarked on a mission to recover the stolen goods and arrest perpetrators.

