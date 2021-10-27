More Trouble for Sudi as Court Told MP’s College Admission No. Belongs To a Woman

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has denied awarding Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi a diploma certificate in Business Management in the ongoing forgery case against the lawmaker.

Taking the stand on Wednesday, John Matsheshe, a former Head of Examinations at KIM told Anti Corruption Court Magistrate Felix Kombo that the legislator was never their student.

The court heard that the admission number captured on a copy of the certificate in possession of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) belonged to a woman who enrolled in the institution in 2005.

“The admission number NRB/20879 belongs to Scholastica Achieng Odhiambo of Diploma in Management of NGOs .The student was registered in 2005,” said Matsheshe.

Further, Matsheshe told the court that the copy of the certificate presented to EACC is not a copy of a genuine document issued by the Institute. The certificate number appearing on the document, Matsheshe said, belongs to another student identified as Elkanah K. Kimutai.

“The number 36262 on the certificate belongs to a document issued to Elkanah K Kimutai of admission number NRB/20870 of Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Management which was issued on September 24, 2009,” he added.

The testimony adds more trouble to Sudi after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) denied issuing him a secondary school certificate on Tuesday.

KNEC Principal Examinations Secretary, Nabiki Ene Kashu told the court that Sudi did not register or sit for the KCSE exams in 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi as claimed.

“We went through the KNEC archive records and established that Oscar Kipchumba Sudi did not appear in the year 2006 KNEC database for either Parklands Secondary School or Highway Secondary,” Nabiki told the court.

Kashu testified that the index number 401006/081 of year 2006 in the alleged forged KCSE certificate did not belong to Highway Secondary school but to Parklands Secondary School.

The code, the court heard, belongs to one Obaje Bob Onyango, who was registered and sat the 2006 KCSE examinations at Parklands Secondary School.

Sudi, who is serving a second term as MP, is facing nine counts of forgery and uttering a fake document. He is out of bond.

