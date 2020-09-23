Trouble In Paradise? Jowie Irungu, Girlfriend Ella Unfollow Each Other, Delete Pictures

The relationship of Joseph Jowie Irungu, popularly known as Jowie and his new girlfriend Elleanor Musangi seems to be on the rocks.

Going by the social media pages, the love birds have have unfollowed each other and deleted their pictures on social media.

Their social media pages which were full of their family photos and lovey-dovey moments are now wiped out, as the photos of them are deleted.

In an encrypted message, Ella, steered more speculation hinting that things are not all rosey on that side.

Following his release from prison, Jowie introduced his new girlfriend Ella whom he said also served as his personal manager.

Speaking to Jalang’o on his Bonga na Jalas YouTube channel, Jowie said they called off the engagement with TV girl Jacque Maribe while he was still incarcerated thus justified the relationship with his new love.

“I decided not to (keep in touch) as in ile tuu we broke up while i was still inside, we talked and let this go.

Ella is a mother of one and a commercial model. Her daughter is the little girl in Jowie’s new hit “Nishikilie” which had amassed 32,000 views in just 21 hours since its release.

The gospel video released by Jowie painted him as a born again person, leaving his bad ways behind and focusing on music and his relationship with God.

Before Ella, Jowie had gone done on one knee and proposed to Maribe where singer Kidum was singing as the then it couple celebrated what would be their new life together.

