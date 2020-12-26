Trouble in Paradise? Daddy Owen’s Wife Farida Allegedly Leaves Him For Rich Tycoon

Popular gospel musician, Owen Mwatia aka Daddy Owen is a troubled man after his wife, Farida Wambui reportedly left him for a rich tycoon.

According to a local blog, Farida walked out of her matrimonial home in the first week of December and has never returned.

The Tobina singer is reportedly a troubled man as he has no idea on what to do and neither which way to follow.

Owen and Farida walked down the aisle in 2016 in an exclusive wedding ceremony. The wedding was the talk of town as it was attended by most prominent people.

The couple has been married for five years and share two children.

This desk has reached out to Daddy Owen but he declined to comment on the matter.

“I don’t have any comment. I don’t want to talk about this issue please,” he said.

Two years ago, the couple welcomed their second child with the singer taking to Instagram announcing that it was a boy.

They currently share two beautiful boys who have been kept out of social media.

