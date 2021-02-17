Trouble Brewing as Widows of the Late Bonchari MP John Oroo Fight Over Sh100 Million Estate

Trouble is brewing in the late Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka’s home with his two widows engrossed in a fight over Sh 100 million estate.

The legislator passed away on Monday evening at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu after being unwell for several months.

Reports reaching our desk reveal that the legislator who was in his 70s died of COVID-19 related complications.

He had just recovered from prostate cancer mid-last year before he was yet again struck by a stroke. The elderly legislator had also contracted COVID-19 in January and with high blood pressure and diabetes, the chances for survival were minimal.

At his death, Oroo had two wives, Teresa Bitutu who was the first wife and Pauline who has been identified as the second wife.

The major bone of contention between the two wives is Oroo’s land holding, valued at an estimated Sh100 million.

Apparently, last year in August, the MP carried all his title deeds from his first wife’s home and kept them at his second wife’s home, an issue which irked the first wife to the point of involving police officers.

However, not much could be done by the authorities as all the titles were in the Late MP’s name hence he could not be held for theft over his properties.

Trouble between the two widows goes back to over 10 years ago after the MP is said to have married a second wife, a decision that did not go well with the first wife who has since failed to recognize Pauline’s presence.

Oroo ignited a love affair with Pauline who was then a student at Angelica’s Teaching College in Kisii town, which was also administrated by the late MP.

Oroo’s first wife who was also an administrator at the college found out about the affair and in anger, gave Pauline a fail of grade D.

Pauline was unable to graduate but later became pregnant hence her life quickly shifted. Oroo bought her land and build her a house in Migori town, 60 kilometers away from the first wife’s home.

After joining parliament in 2017, the MP relocated to Nairobi with Pauline and for two years, rented a house for her at Katani Road, in Syokimau.

The late MP also employed Pauline as his personal assistant at a salary of Sh90,000 paid by the parliamentary service commission.

In 2019, Oroo bought land in Kitengela and built a house in which he lived with the second wife, Pauline and their 11-year-old son.

Sources within the family reveal that the first wife is hell-bent on kicking the second wife out of the Kitengela home, and the Migori home. This will further complicate issues as Oroo had written down his second wife’s name as the main beneficiary to his parliamentary dues in case of death.

Insurance pays out Sh10 million in case an MP dies while in office. The widow is also to pocket Sh6.7 million in gratuity.

Kenyan MPs are entitled to a Sh5 million car grant, a Sh20 million mortgage and a Sh7 million car loan.

