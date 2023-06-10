Trio Mio’s Mum Asks for DCI’s Assistance After Rapper Received Threatening Message

The mother of rapper Mario TJ Kasela aka Trio Mio has expressed fear for his life.

Irma Sakwa said the rapper received a threatening message on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Trio Mio we will kill you. Why would you still donate money from us? We will kill you and we are not afraid of you,” the threatening message read.

Ms Sakwa asked the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to intervene, saying she was not at peace.

“Not long ago, my son got mugged at gunpoint and we are yet to get over the trauma. DCI, have you seen this? As a parent, I humbly request for action to be taken against these characters. My heart isn’t at peace. May God protect my child,” she said.

In April, the “Cheza kama Wewe” crooner was mugged at gunpoint as he returned home from the studio.

The artist told Obidan Dela that he lost his two phones and car keys to the three gunmen.

According to Trio Mio, the gang identified and greeted him, but before he could manage to lock his car, two of the armed men were already next to him; one armed with a gun and the other a panga.

“I was ready to give them everything, my shoes and clothes as long as they spared my life. They had cocked the gun and placed it on my stomach. They took my two phones and I gave them the car keys,” he narrated.

He also recounted how the armed men threatened a security guard who was looking to come to his aid.

