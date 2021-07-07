Triggerfish Animation Partners with Netflix to Launch African Story Artist Lab

Content animation studio, Triggerfish has today announced a call for entries for a pan-African Story Artist Lab sponsored by Netflix.

Shortlisted applicants will have three months of paid skills development with international industry experts. The training program will be led by Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Oscar-winning features like Brave, Finding Nemo and Monsters Inc.

The Story Artist Lab is building on the success of their Mama K’s Team 4 all-female writers lab. The team congregated nine African women in the writing room for the first animated Netflix series from Africa.

Story artists translate screenplays into animatics by using the first loose version of the movie which then shapes the rest of the animation.

According to Triggerfish’s Zimbabwean-born development executive Tendayi Nyeke, having skilled story artists helps in grooming the next African directors and in giving pre-production artists their own voice.

Applications are open until 23 July 2021 for African citizens with concept art and/or storyboarding portfolios. They must be available full-time for three months from August 2021 although remote working is encouraged.

Last week, Triggerfish won the 2021 Mifa Animation Industry Award for the “pioneering role that the company has played in animation in South Africa, and Africa most widely.” at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Some of the initiatives designed to develop the African animation industry include the Triggerfish Story Lab, Mama K’s Team 4 for Netflix and Kiya for eOne, Disney Junior and Disney+, as well as the Triggerfish Academy online training course.

