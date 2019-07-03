Tribalism Hits Auditor General Edward Ouko’s Office

Auditor general Edward Ouko’s office is on the spot following ‘over-representation’ of some communities in his office.

According to a report tabled on National Assembly’s committee on equal opportunity, out of 916 workers, 325 of them (35.48 percent) are from the Luo community. This is a significant rise from 13.79 percent of Luos in the department in a workforce of 834 people before the promulgation of the 2010 constitution. This was before Ouko (who is a Luo) was appointed.

Before 2010, the Kikuyu community was leading with 353 staffers (42.33 percent).

The report tabled by the Deputy-Auditor General Director in charge of corporate services Joyce Mbaabu shows that Kikuyus are the second in number of employees, accounting to 156 staffers (17.03 percent).

Luhyas are third with 83 staffers while Kisiis follow closely with 75 workers in Ouko’s office.

“We must stop this idea where the ethnic group where the CEO comes from is where you get more employees. It is unfortunate that the office of the Auditor-General is having these discrepancies,” said Lagdera MP Mohamed Garane, a member of the parliamentary committee.

“If you think you have done a mistake, it has to be corrected. Even if you have to sack to comply you have to do it,” added Mr Maina Kamanda.

Mr Ouko, an accountant was appointed in 2011 on a eight-year non-renewable contract and will exit the office in August when his term ends.

National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 says that no single ethnic community should account for one third of the total workforce in any organisation.

