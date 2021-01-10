“Tribal Politics Are Backwards,” Ruto Says After Uhuru Hinted At Supporting Another Candidate As Successor

Deputy President William Ruto has said that as the country heads to elections scheduled for next year, the focus should be on ideologies and not tribe.

Speaking at the House of Hope Church in Kayole on Sunday, the second in command said that tribal politics will take Kenya backwards.

“We cannot go back to tribal politics, we can only move forward if leaders stop seeking leadership positions based on their tribes, and instead focus on ideologies,” he said.

The DP was speaking a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized the hustler Vs dynasty politics ahead of the much anticipated 2022 race to State House.

The Head of State stated that using the “hustlers’ logic” another community should be given an opportunity to lead, as only Kikuyu and Kalenjin leaders have held the position of president since independence.

This, to many, was a clear indication that the President won’t support Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions as promised during presidential campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

Read: I’m In Full Control Of Gov’t – Uhuru Says After Dismissing Kang’ata’s Letter On BBI

“Ata mimi naweza simama hapa an niseme kuna jamii tu mbili za Kenya ambazo zimetawala. Labda ni nafasi ya jamii nyingine pia kutawala. Jamii za Kenya ni mingi,” the President said.

President Kenyatta was speaking at the funeral of Mama Hannah Mudavadi at Mululu Village in Vihiga County.

But Ruto stated that he thrice supported Uhuru’s bid to be president knowing very well that he was from the Kikuyu community. He insisted that he supported him because of his ideologies.

“I supported Uhuru not because of his tribe. I supported him not because he was representing his tribe,” Ruto said.

Read Also: “Watajua Hawajui”: Ruto On Stopping BBI Reggae [Video]

Ruto was joined by a number of his allies including former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen who criticized the President for the Saturday remarks.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator asked the President to consider retracting the remarks in his next State of the Nation address adding that he (Uhuru) was being misled by his advisors.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsAmupp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu